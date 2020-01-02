Home

Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pleasant Green Baptist Church
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pleasant Green Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church
HENDERSON (Walker), Anita Faye 51, of Trotwood, OH, born June 18, 1968 in Dayton, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Rev. Sylvester Walker. She is survived by her loving mother, Janie B. Walker; loving sons, Allan Ray Walker, Matthew Monie, III; sister/best friend, Shelby R. Walker; nephews, Deont'e Walker, Dallas G. Ware; niece, Ja'Lyne Jackson; many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Celebration of Life will be held 11 am Friday, January 3, 2020 at Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Rd. Pastor William Bailey officiating, Pastor Hence C. Coates, eulogist. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc. A very special love to the Redic family, and loving recognition to her work family, East Dayton Dental, who adored Anita, and she adored them.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 2, 2020
