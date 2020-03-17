Home

WILSON, Anita Carol DeMarco 77, passed away peacefully on March 14. She was born August 8, 1942 in Philadelphia, PA. She especially enjoyed expressing her creativity through painting and photography, often inspired by her family, her travels and her beloved Siesta Key. A vocal advocate for equality for all, including women's reproductive rights, she pursued systemic change and her actions were instructive to those around her to fight with integrity for their beliefs. Anita was a proud and loving mother and grandmother and is survived by her children, Shawn (Giselle) Wilson, Jenifer (Joe) Mader, and Rachel (Aurelian) Oprea, and her grandchildren, Daniela, Andrea, Sarah, Max, Sam, and Hannah. The family will be receiving visitors on Thursday March 19 from 5-7:30pm at the Fairborn Art Association Gallery, 221 N. Central Ave. Family, friends, and others whose lives Anita touched are encouraged to wear purple in her honor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.hospiceofdayton.org or to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network www.pancan.org
Published in Dayton Daily News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
