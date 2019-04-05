WOODS (Miller), Anita Joan 86, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 3, 2019. She was born in Springfield on February 23, 1933, the daughter of the late Oscar and Jane (Beatty) Miller. She retired from Equitable Life insurance Company following over 25 years of service. She was a member of High Street United Methodist Church and was active in the Northridge Lions Club and the Red Hat Society. Anita is survived by three children, Michael E. Woods (Angie Detwiler), Sherri L. Linton (Tim Casey) and Tina L. (Doug) Vannatta, all of Springfield; seven grandchildren, Heather (Mark) Watson, Chris Linton, Tiffany Linton, Autumn Swyers, Ashley Vannatta, Jacob Woods, and Alexandra Woods; and seven great grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Janet Moberly; brother, Carl (Nancy) Miller; sister-in-law, Lois Ann Miller; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert J. Woods in 2015; sister, Delana Lindenmuth; and brother, Leroy Miller. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A service in celebration of Anita's life will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Kym James presiding. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary