ABBOTT, Ann McLean 92, passed away on April 8, 2019 in Cincinnati, OH. Born March 8, 1927 to Frederick and Bess McLean in Piqua OH hospital, Ann spent her early years in Sidney, OH. After graduating from Sidney High School in 1945, she attended Denison University in Granville OH, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta and graduated in 1949. In 1950, she married James H. Abbott and moved to Findlay, OH, where he worked for Marathon Oil Company and they raised a family. For fifty years they lived in Findlay and were members of St. Andrews United Methodist Church. She is survived by three children: Carol Ann in Cincinnati, Jon (Claudia) in Charlotte NC, and Mark (Lisa) in Maineville OH; and four grandchildren: Andrew McLean, Kara Corinne, Ashley Nicole, and Grant Matthew. Ann and Jim moved to the Christian Village of Mason in 2005 to be closer to children and grandchildren, joining their family as members of Sycamore Presbyterian Church, 11800 Mason-Montgomery Rd. Cincinnati OH 45249. A service in loving memory of Ann will be held at the church on Saturday, June 1, at 11:00am. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Findlay with her husband, who predeceased her in February 2015. Memorials may be made to the Christian Village of Mason, 411 Western Row Rd., Mason, OH 45040, Sycamore Presbyterian Church, and , 4310 Cooper Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45242. Arrangements have been entrusted to COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay.