BEARD, Ann Age 81, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. Ann was the co-owner of Imperial Heights Barbers, retiring after 23 years of service. She is preceded in death by her parents, Nathan & Flossie Green; 3 brothers & 3 sisters. Ann is survived by her beloved husband, Don; sons and daughters-in-law, Trent & Kerri Howell of IN and Brad & Lori Howell of Beavercreek; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service, 11 AM, Monday, July 6, 2020, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Rob Wackerman officiating. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, from 10 AM until service time.



