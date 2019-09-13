Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
120 S. Broad Street
Middletown, OH
Ann BECK Obituary
BECK, Ann Louise Snethen Life-long resident of Middletown, peacefully passed away at home on September 11, 2019. She was born at Middletown Regional Hospital on August 2, 1938 to parents Myron and Sarah Morgan Snethen. She graduated from Middletown High School in 1956, Miami University of Oxford in 1960 with a BA in Education, and taught three years at Wildwood Elementary School. Ann married the love of her life, Charles W. Beck, Jr., and celebrated 59 beautiful years together. She gave herself fully to raising her three sons, Todd, Douglas, and Jonathan, in a strong loving family. Ann was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Middletown. She served as Chairwoman of the Middletown Christian Women's Club and became a speaker for many years traveling to communities in Ohio and Kentucky. She was a proud and active member of PEO and Delta Gamma. Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Myron and Sarah Snethen, and her loving husband, Charles Wesley Beck, Jr. She is survived by her sisters, Carol Storck, Jean Curlis, and Joyce Snethen; her three boys, Todd (Kurstin), Douglas, and Jonathan (Mary Kay); and her grandchildren, Liesl Beck; Ivalee and Sian Beck; Wesley, Nathanael, and Abigail Beck. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at the First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad Street, Middletown, with Reverend Jonathan Beck and Reverend John Wagner officiating. Private interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 13, 2019
