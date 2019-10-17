|
|
GRIMES, Ann L. Age 93 of Dayton passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Oak Creek Terrace, Dayton. She was born in Payne, Ohio on June 12, 1926 the daughter Charles & Irene (Deerwester) Graham. She was a member of the Sugarcreek Presbyterian Church in Dayton, where she volunteered in many roles. She retired in 1988, after 25 years, from DESC where she received many awards. She attended the Miamisburg School of Art for 13 years and she sold 25 oil paintings over the years. She was also a member of the Phi Beta Psi Sorority in Dayton for 50 years, where she helped raise money for Cancer treatments. She is survived by her daughter Becky (Bob Grote) Grimes of Dayton, son Wayne (Betty) Steljes of Honolulu, Hawaii; grandsons Shane and Rhett Steljes of San Diego; sister Marilyn (Philip) Morse and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 55 years Paul Grimes in 2002; brother Charles Wesley Graham and a sister Betty Graham. A Memorial service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church, 4417 Bigger Road, Kettering, Ohio 45440. A private family burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Mutual, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Ann's memory to the Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church, 4417 Bigger Road, Kettering, Ohio 45440. Services have been entrusted to the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be made to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019