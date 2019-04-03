Services Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory 3380 Dayton Xenia Road Beavercreek , OH 45432 937-429-4700 Resources More Obituaries for Ann HANNA Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ann HANNA

Obituary Condolences Flowers HANNA (Jordan), Ann Elizabeth Was born October 25, 1947 in Evansville, Indiana. Her home was in Carmi, Illinois near the Wabash River. Her father, Roy W. Jordan, was a school superintendent, and her mother, Lois DeLap Jordan, was a homemaker. She had one brother, John Robert Jordan. Ann graduated in 1965 from Carmi High School, the home of the Bulldogs. Upon graduation, she chose her mother's alma mater, William Woods College in Fulton, Missouri, an all women's school. She was proud to be an Alpha Phi and often shared her memories from her sorority experience. Ann graduated with a B.S. degree in Education and received the prestigious Cockrell Award presented to the most outstanding senior who demonstrated excellence in leadership in many different organizations, loyalty to the university and genuine regard for others. Her first job was teaching second grade at Franzen Elementary School in Itasca, Illinois. Ann married Robert W. Hanna III on August 21, 1971 in Carmi, Illinois. Two of her grade school students attended the wedding, 300 miles from their home. After her first child Amy was born in 1974, Ann stopped teaching until all of her six children were in school. She began teaching again in 1990 in Beavercreek, Ohio at Parkwood Elementary School. She retired in 2012. Ann and Bob have six children: Amy Elizabeth (Alan Engle); Cynthia Page (Jay Myers); Julie Ann; Sara Jayne Adele; Robert W. IV; and Steven Louis Jordan. They have twelve grandchildren: Robert, Hanna, Bridget, Lily, Freddie, Zoey, Mia, Faye, Abby, Steven, Theo, and Roy Hobbs. They have two dogs and a cat: Harley Horatio Pug and Titus Big Dog and Frankie the Cat. Ann stayed very close to her deceased brother John Robert's family: wife Linda and children Lisa, Crystal and John Jr. and their families. She had a special bond with Bob's sister, Jamie, and her husband Steve and their children, Nathan, Carey and Josh. Ann has been an active church member since moving to Dayton in 1976. When the family relocated to Beavercreek in 1984, they became active members of Hawker United Church of Christ. Since then Ann has been very involved in many church activities and groups including: Handbell Choir, Bible Study, and the Women's Guild. She loved going to the movies with her friends; playing Bridge with her Bridge group; playing Bingo anywhere she could; keeping in touch with her high school and college friends and regularly attending reunions; and celebrating Mardi Gras annually with her daughters in New Orleans. She was a Girl Scout Leader for many years and a lifetime member of the Beavercreek VFW Auxiliary, Post 8312. Ann was a loving mother and grandmother, always ready to participate in activities with her grandchildren. She loved being with her children and was considered Mama Hanna to many, many others. Her home was always open to people in need. After Ann and Bob retired, they enjoyed traveling and completing her Bucket List. Last summer they took a long-awaited cruise to Alaska. The Visitation for Ann will be held on Thursday April 4, from 5:00 to 9:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Hawker United Church of Christ, 1617 N. Longview St., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432, with the Reverend David Williamson presiding. The interment will immediately follow the service at Beavercreek Cemetery, 1980 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek. Memorial Gifts can be made to the Miami Valley Down Syndrome Association, 1133 S. Edwin C Moses Blvd. Dayton, Ohio 45417 and The Hope Spot, an addiction treatment center in Xenia, 335B E. Market St. Xenia, Ohio 45385. Please visit NewcomerDayton.com to leave a memory of Ann for the family. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries