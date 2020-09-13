1/1
Ann KONICKI
KONICKI, Ann Marie Age 80, of Kettering, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. Ann was born in Dayton to the late Carl and Anna B. Bakey. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Kenneth; the proud mother of 5 Marines and a daughter, Christopher (Judy), Daniel (Mai), Nicholas (Manisha), Matthew (Carolyn), Jason (Melissa) and Tracie Ann Konicki who preceded her in death; 8 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Ann was a graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 1957. She loved life, making people laugh and Hungarian baking. Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Burial at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Miami Valley. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
SEP
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
Guest Book

