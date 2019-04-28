McDERMOTT, Ann-Cecile Dec. 25, 1954 April 17, 2019 Ann McDermott died at home in the early morning hours of April 17th after a heroic fourteen-month battle against pancreatic cancer. She was a 30-year career civil servant who achieved membership in the Senior Executive Service and subsequently received the Presidential Rank Award. Her many civilian assignments in the Air Force and Marine Corps culminated in her final duty as Deputy Assistant Commandant for Programs and Resources and Comptroller of the Marine Corps at HQ USMC in the Pentagon. She retired from that position in October 2017. Ann graduated from the University of Southern California, received a Master's degree from the National Defense University and was a Certified Public Accountant. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Edwin P. McDermott, sons Frank McDermott and Joseph McDermott, daughters Amelia Carwin and Cynthia McKenna, and grandchildren Claire, Charlotte, Margareta, Cyran, Eliza, Colton, James, Julian and Everett. Ann loved scuba diving and photography, and she was a gourmet chef. She brightened every room she entered and was loved by all who knew her. She will be missed. For service information please visit: www.adventfuneral.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary