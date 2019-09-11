|
NELSON, Ann Catherine Age 91 of Waynesville, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center; she was born September 11, 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio. A proud member of the Women's Air Corp (WAC), Ann served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. She retired from DESC/WPAFB in 1989, 35 years service. She was a dedicated member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Waynesville since 1961, a member of the Ladies Guild where she helped prepare meals for funerals and special celebrations. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clark Jennings Nelson in 2006 and infant son David in 1961; two grandchildren: Stratton Moore in 2011 and Sarah Nelson in 2017; great grandson Zachary Moore in 2005; Ann's parents Andrew and Mary Holecko; three brothers John, Andrew, and Stephen Holecko; and two sisters Mary Kosko and Veronica Szetlak. She is survived by three sons Larry (Yvonne) Nelson, Mark Nelson (Corinna), and Michael (Nancy) Nelson; daughter Jennifer (Rick) Dearholt; nine grandchildren Ryan, Andrea, Tyler, Abigail, Elyse, Misty, Anna, Katie, and Lee; and several great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Fri., September 13 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Waynesville. Father Jim Manning, Celebrant. Burial to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends 10 AM - 11 AM Friday at the church. Contributions may be made in Ann's memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Augustine Church, Waynesville. Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville is serving the family. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com.
