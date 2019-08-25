Home

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
More Obituaries for Ann RICHARDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann RICHARDSON


1921 - 2019
Ann RICHARDSON Obituary
RICHARDSON, Ann Age 97, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at . Ann was born September 8, 1921 in Powell County, Kentucky, to the late Bert and Bessie (Ballard) Hall. Ann is survived by her six children, Carolyn Sue Reynolds (Glenn), Bill Richardson (Ramona), Gary J. Richardson (Allan Fulton), Ronald L. Richardson (Paula), Donald "Rocky" Richardson (Donna) and Terri Ann Sparks (Steven); 17 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; six great great-grandchildren and sister, Hazel "Bunny" Combs. Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Richardson. Funeral Services will be on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 1:00pm at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044 with Pastor Drake Richardson officiating. Visitation will be prior to service from 11:00am to 1:00pm also at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Butler Warren Counties. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.breitenbach-anderson.com for the Richardson family.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 25, 2019
