STOUTENBOROUGH, Ann H. Died peacefully at her home March 31, 2019. Born November 30, 1930 in Xenia, Ohio to Louis and Eunice (Fisher) Hammerle. Ann is survived by her children, Lea (Tony) Thoman, Scott (Kaye) Stoutenborough, and Carol (Brad) Algra; grandchildren Nols (Kristen) Evans, Kyle (Caitlyn) Evans, Daniel (Julie), Jonah (Stephanie), Rachel (Simon Bwalya) Stoutenborough, Madeline and Hayden Algra; great grandchildren Kai, Nash, Devan, Dustin, Jonah, Jaiden, Jayla, Trinity and Ariana; niece, Donna Stoutenborough (Wade Sankey), and nephew, Dan (Joan) Stoutenborough, and their families. Also, foster granddaughters Sherry (Joe) Reyes, Jenny (Joe) Roll, Missy (Rich) Shepherd, and their families. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Friday, April 5, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Michael Issacs officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, April 4, from 4 PM-7 PM at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. Burial in Woodside Cemetery. Instead of sending flowers, we ask that you take a friend to lunch or dinner and tell him or her the things we often think of only after someone is gone, or memorial contributions to Young Life OH 22, PO Box 1124, Middletown, Ohio 45042, or to the First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Please visit www.brietenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolence. Published in Journal-News on Apr. 3, 2019