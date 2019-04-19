THIRTYACRE, Ann Weingard Ann was born in Columbus, Ohio on January 16, 1930. On April 15th, 2019 at the glorious age of 89, our beloved was called home to Heaven. The family will celebrate the wonderfully Blessed life and legacy she has left behind. Ann is survived by her sons James, Robert, Thomas, Kenneth and daughter Deborah, their families Doug, Lori, Cary, Brady, Shawn, Bailey, Gage, Mary, Marc, Cheryl, Devon, Bryce, Ron, Shannon, Lauren, Billy and William. Ann lived her adult life in Dayton. Ann loved her family more than anything. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, mother in law, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Her laugh was contagious. She loved reminiscing and sharing her life stories and was incredible at making certain to include visually describing every detail of her attire all the way back to when she was barely walking. She had the gift of making you feel as though you were actually a part of the memory because of how vividly she could describe the tale. Ann had a tremendous love for dancing and now gets to embrace her adoring husband Fred to waltz in the Heavens reunited with her daughter Carol, son Michael, her exquisite mother Ann and Aunt Kate as well as many loved ones. She had the most incredible class and grace. Her strength and kindness will be fondly remembered. Her celebration of life will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home on Friday, April 19th from 6:00-8:00, 6:00-7:00 the Gathering, 7:00-8:00 the Tribute. To share a memory of Ann or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary