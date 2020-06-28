Ann TILLEY

TILLEY, Ann Jeanette Of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and formerly of Springfield, Ohio, passed away June 23, 2020. She was born September 30, 1942, in Scottsville, Kentucky, the daughter of William Wesley and Earlene (Bush) Holder. Ann loved being around family and friends, but most of all she loved the Lord. Ann leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Reginald Nelson (Rosalind) Walker, Jr., Jeffrey Dwayne (Corretta) Tilley and Gregory Lamar (Dorothy) Tilley; daughter, Valerie Karissa (Kevin) Thomas; brother, Jerry (Peggy) Holder; sister, Hilda Ragland; sister-in-law, Emma Holder and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Deborah Renee Tilley; first husband, U.S. Army Sgt. Reginald Nelson Walker; second husband, U.S. Army Sgt. John Tilley; two brothers, William Holder, Jr. and Arthur Gene Holder; brother-in-law, Jerry Ragland and dear friend, Robert "Buddy" Brown. Graveside service will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.