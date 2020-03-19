|
WARE, Ann Marie Age 59, departed this life March 16, 2020 at Grandview Hospital. She was employed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and a member of Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church, 3701 Salem Ave., Bishop Craig S. High, Pastor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
