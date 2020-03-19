Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann WARE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann WARE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann WARE Obituary
WARE, Ann Marie Age 59, departed this life March 16, 2020 at Grandview Hospital. She was employed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and a member of Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church, 3701 Salem Ave., Bishop Craig S. High, Pastor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -