Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1849 Salem Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
Ann WHITE Obituary
WHITE, Anna Rose Age 88 of Kettering, passed away October 8, 2019 in Venice, Florida. She was born in Harlan, Kentucky to the late Samuel and Lillian Ralston. Anna is survived by sons and daughter-in-law Daniel Breitenstein, Carl and Karin Breitenstein, daughter Karen Sue and Brad Gardiner, sister Carol Oser, five grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and loving friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Glen White, and her brother James Ralston. Anna worked in accounting and bookkeeping for many years until she retired. She was an avid member of the . She also enjoyed playing cards, camping, boating and traveling with family. A Funeral service will be held at 3:45 PM on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME, Dayton. Visiting hours will be held from 2 to 3:45 PM prior to the service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019
