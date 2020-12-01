1/
ANN ZWIESLER
ZWIESLER, Ann Nolan

Age 93, was born on July 5, 1927, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Nicholas and Kathleen Nolan. She graduated from Julienne High School in 1945 and was a devout Catholic. Ann is preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Edwin Jerome Zwiesler; her son, Michael Zwiesler, and her grandson, David Burgess, as well as 6 sisters and brothers. Ann was a devoted wife and loving mother of her 7 children. Her favorite hobby was thoroughbred horse racing where she always played her 3, 4, 7 lucky combo. Ann is survived by her children, Jerry (Mary Lou) Zwiesler, Kathy (Ken) Burgess, Nancy (David)

Hanna, Tom (Molly) Zwiesler, Julie (Randy) Molten and Susan Zwiesler; 14 grandchildren Sarah, Dan (Kerry), Julie (Bob), Megan (Eric), Matt (Erin), Michael (Betsy), Lauren (Garrett), Drew, Nicki (Ryan), Colleen (Nick), Katherine (Wilson),

Christopher, and Ryan; and 14 great-grandchildren, Owen, Will, Emily, Andrew, Evan, Nate, Gracie, Ellie, Hayden,

Eleanor, Claire, Nolan, Jacob and Nora. She is also survived by her brother, Jim Nolan and a host of nieces and nephews. There will be a mass of Christian burial 10 am Friday, December 4, 2020, at Emanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin St. Dayton, OH 45402, followed by a private graveside service at

Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Dayton. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS

CHAPEL, in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2020.
