Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Phillips Temple Church
3620 Shiloh Springs Rd
Trotwood, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna ANDERSON


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna ANDERSON Obituary
ANDERSON, Anna Margaret Passed away on 24 Dec 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 3, 1926 in Mt. Sterling, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Fanny Anderson, one son Charles Anderson, three brothers; Richard, Robert and George Anderson; two sisters, Nannie Gales and Mabel Fletcher. She leaves six loving children to cherish her memories: Steven Anderson, Craig Anderson (Nadia), Helen Anderson-Ford, Patricia Franklin (Julius), Sharon Green (Eddie), Carolyn Lane (Bradford) and a devoted niece Dianne Stills (Ronnie). Anna will be missed by her 19 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Visitation 10 A.M., service to follow at 11 A.M., Friday, January 3, 2020, at Phillips Temple Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd, Trotwood. Rev. Washington officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -