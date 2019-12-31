|
ANDERSON, Anna Margaret Passed away on 24 Dec 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 3, 1926 in Mt. Sterling, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Fanny Anderson, one son Charles Anderson, three brothers; Richard, Robert and George Anderson; two sisters, Nannie Gales and Mabel Fletcher. She leaves six loving children to cherish her memories: Steven Anderson, Craig Anderson (Nadia), Helen Anderson-Ford, Patricia Franklin (Julius), Sharon Green (Eddie), Carolyn Lane (Bradford) and a devoted niece Dianne Stills (Ronnie). Anna will be missed by her 19 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Visitation 10 A.M., service to follow at 11 A.M., Friday, January 3, 2020, at Phillips Temple Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd, Trotwood. Rev. Washington officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
