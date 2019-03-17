BAIG, Anna Marie Age 57, of Spring Valley, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at her residence. She was born December 17th, 1961 to Valerie (Nicols) and Donovan Dipert. She was employed as a midwife, but spent most of her time being a wife and mother. Anna is survived by husband Dr. Shahid Baig, daughter Anina Baig, sister Wendy Bailey, her mother Valerie Dipert (Nicols), her beloved pets and many friends and family. To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Conner and Koch Life Celebration Home, 92 W. Franklin St, Bellbrook, OH, from 5 to 7 pm with service to immediately follow. Her graveside service will be Wednesday at 11 am, March 20, 2019 at Bellbrook Cemetery in Bellbrook, OH. You are welcome to send a condolence or flowers, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Anna at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on her name. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary