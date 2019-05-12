Home

Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon
329 East Mulberry Street
Lebanon, OH 45036
(513) 932-7070
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon
329 East Mulberry Street
Lebanon, OH 45036
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon
329 East Mulberry Street
Lebanon, OH 45036
Anna BALL Obituary
BALL (nee: Moore), Anna Grace 100, of Lebanon, died on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born on December 28, 1918 to Cardine and Rosette (nee: Gilwreath) Moore in Pine Knot, KY. Anna worked as a teacher for the Lebanon City Schools and retired in 1977 after 37 years of teaching. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lebanon where she was a former trustee and church historian, a member of the Retired Teachers Association and also belonged to the Dorothy Gates Circle. Anna was dedicated to spreading goodwill and in her free time she enjoyed reading, cooking and sewing. She is survived by her two daughters, Pat (Bill) Smith of Naperville, IL and Paula Whitaker of Lebanon, one sister, Pauline Handy, sister's -in -law Frances and Marcella Moore, five grandchildren, Stephanie (Brian) Walsh, Jake (Julie) Smith, Matthew Smith, Abigail (Jim) Gray and Luke (Elizabeth) Whitaker, 9 great-grandchildren, Christopher Edwards, Julia Tautges, Ty Ahrens, Hunter Ahrens, Jacob Smith, Joshua, Austin and Jenna Campbell and Hollis Whitaker and many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10:00AM-12:00PM with a funeral service immediately following at 12:00 PM all at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Interment will follow in Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the or . Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hoskinsfh.com.
Published in Today's Pulse Lebanon-Mason on May 12, 2019
