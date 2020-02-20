|
BODENHAM, Anna June Age 89, of Kettering, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Anna was born on June 24, 1930 in Detroit, MI, to the late, Fredrick E. and Cleta (Rouse) Shaver. She was a member of Bethel Temple Church and retired from Kettering Medical Center as a Unit Coordinator on the Cardiac Floor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred George Bodenham. Anna is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Joy and Alan Williams of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; sons and daughters-in-law, A. George, II and Rosalie Bodenham of Cincinnati, Steven D. and Robin Bodenham of Carmel, IN; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be at 2pm on Saturday, February 22, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. Family will greet friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Anna's name to , 31 W Whipp Rd, Dayton, OH 45459. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 20, 2020