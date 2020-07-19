1/1
Anna BURGAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BURGAN, Anna "Macey" Age 88, passed away July 11, 2020, at Seasons Hospice in Newark, DE. Born April 27, 1932, in Versailles, KY; Macey resided in Dayton, OH, the majority of her life and was a faithful member of Corinthian Baptist Church, Rev. P.E. Henderson, pastor. She was dedicated to her family and will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by her parents, Will and Louise (nee Redd) Chisley; husband of 45 years, James G. Burgan; dearly beloved sister and brother-in-law, Ray and James Lampkins; and brother, William (June) Chisley; Macey is survived by her devoted children, Dr. Cheryl Burgan Apprey, (Maurice), of Crozet, VA, Dr. Anthony "Tony" Burgan, of Tempe, AZ; special daughter-in-law, Vanessa; four loving and devoted grandchildren, Dr. Chalanda Jones (Terrence) of Wilmington, DE, Rhonda Evans, Esq, MLS of New York, NY, Bryan Burgan, Television Director, of Los Angeles, CA, and Briana Burgan, AuD of Minneapolis, MN; Kojo (Kobi) Apprey, of Los Angeles, CA; her cherished great-granddaugher, Gabrielle Amari Jones; and Kofi and Zane Apprey; special aunt and second mother to Yvonne Saunders (Bill) of Hilton Head, SC, Mae Charlotte Lampkins of Columbus, OH, and Macey Diane Lampkins of Dayton, OH; nieces and nephews, Yolanda Polk (Norris), Letika White, Charika White Tucker, and James R. Lampkins; great-nephews, Zachary, Joshua, Tyler, and Ryder; great-niece, Brittani; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives in her birth state of Kentucky. Macey loved listening to the blues, planting beautiful flowers, and reading the tabloids. Macey Burgan, you will be dearly missed. A memorial service will take place at a future date. The family requests no flowers at this time. CREMATION SERVICE OF DELAWARE

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved