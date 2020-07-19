Anna BURGAN

BURGAN, Anna "Macey" Age 88, passed away July 11, 2020, at Seasons Hospice in Newark, DE. Born April 27, 1932, in Versailles, KY; Macey resided in Dayton, OH, the majority of her life and was a faithful member of Corinthian Baptist Church, Rev. P.E. Henderson, pastor. She was dedicated to her family and will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by her parents, Will and Louise (nee Redd) Chisley; husband of 45 years, James G. Burgan; dearly beloved sister and brother-in-law, Ray and James Lampkins; and brother, William (June) Chisley; Macey is survived by her devoted children, Dr. Cheryl Burgan Apprey, (Maurice), of Crozet, VA, Dr. Anthony "Tony" Burgan, of Tempe, AZ; special daughter-in-law, Vanessa; four loving and devoted grandchildren, Dr. Chalanda Jones (Terrence) of Wilmington, DE, Rhonda Evans, Esq, MLS of New York, NY, Bryan Burgan, Television Director, of Los Angeles, CA, and Briana Burgan, AuD of Minneapolis, MN; Kojo (Kobi) Apprey, of Los Angeles, CA; her cherished great-granddaugher, Gabrielle Amari Jones; and Kofi and Zane Apprey; special aunt and second mother to Yvonne Saunders (Bill) of Hilton Head, SC, Mae Charlotte Lampkins of Columbus, OH, and Macey Diane Lampkins of Dayton, OH; nieces and nephews, Yolanda Polk (Norris), Letika White, Charika White Tucker, and James R. Lampkins; great-nephews, Zachary, Joshua, Tyler, and Ryder; great-niece, Brittani; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives in her birth state of Kentucky. Macey loved listening to the blues, planting beautiful flowers, and reading the tabloids. Macey Burgan, you will be dearly missed. A memorial service will take place at a future date. The family requests no flowers at this time. CREMATION SERVICE OF DELAWARE



