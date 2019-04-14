|
CHRISTIAN, Anna C. Age 89, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away on Thursday April 11, 2019. Anna was born August 16, 1929 to Myrtle Marie (Easterling) Haney and Denny Lee Haney. Anna is survived by; son John (Athy) Landis; son Larry (Bonita) Landis; son Danny (Susan) Landis; daughter Sandra (Danny) Howard; daughter Tammy (Jesse) Webber; son Tony (Kari) Landis; and daughter-in-law Cindy Landis; sister Conice (Kenneth) Smith and brother Gary (Donna) Smith; 16 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Anna was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Landis; son Michael Landis; father Denny Lee Haney and mother Myrtle Marie Haney; brothers James Haney and Eugene Haney; sisters Faye Maines and sister Norma Berrier; and second husband, Richard Christian. A visitation for Anna will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home 1357 East Second Street Franklin, OH from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with Reverend Danny Griffith officiating. A funeral ceremony will occur at 1:00 PM. Burial will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.anderson-fh.com for the Christian family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019