DAVIDSON (nee:Vance), Anna "Carolyn" Carolyn, beloved mother of Kimberly Wilson, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019 surrounded by her family. In addition to Kimberly, Carolyn is survived by her dear son-in-law Ken, and adored grandsons, Samuel and Jacob Wilson of Cincinnati. She is also survived by her loving mother, Lillian Olean Vance of Franklin, Ohio. She leaves behind a sister, Jatana Davidson and brother-in-law Ron Davidson; and her nephew Andrew Davidson, his wife Kristen and great nieces Abigail and Mira. She was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Vance. Carolyn will be lovingly remembered by many friends and other family members. Carolyn was a teacher in the Middletown School System for 39 years where she also served as president of the Middletown Teacher Association for many years. She was an active member of Faith Methodist Church (later merged with Hope UMC) and served Hope Church faithfully until her death. She was an avid bridge player who loved boating and spending time with her grandsons and other family members. Funeral service for Carolyn will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 at the funeral home. Donations may be made to Impact Autism in care of Kevin Kappes at 7795 Five mile Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230 or at impactautism.org. condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 1, 2020