DOWNEY, Anna Marie Age 82 of Carlisle, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. She was born October 17, 1937 in Circleville, OH to the late Kathryn and William H. West. Anna is survived by sons, Wayne Fowler and wife Pauletta, Curt Fowler and wife Georgina, Leonard Fowler; daughter, Janice Fowler; siblings, Adda Lewis, Rissa Rose and husband Clyde, and Ethel Morgan; 8 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers, Derris William West, Raymond West, Leon West, Robert West, and Kenneth West; sisters, Nora Dalton and Alma Daniels; 1 grandchild; and 1 great-grandchild. Funeral services are private. Her family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 24, 2020
