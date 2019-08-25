|
|
FREEMAN (Landrum), Anna Mae 92, passed away at her home in Dayton on Thursday August 22. Anna Mae was born April 12, 1927 in Jackson, Kentucky and came to Dayton, Ohio in 1942. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, a big fan of the Cincinnati Reds, a dedicated cat lover, a loyal friend, a great cook and loved to play cards. Anna Mae worked at Delco Products Division of General Motors for 36 years, working her way from the factory floor to the Industrial Engineering Department. Preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Floyd Freeman in 2004, her son Dennis in 1955, her daughter Robyn in 2011, her special friend Charlie Lamb in 2015, her parents Sydney and Laura Landrum, and seven siblings. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Stuart Williams; her granddaughters, Melanie Neuner and Ashley Taff; her grandson-in-law, Justin Taff and great grandchildren, Kinsley McComas-Taff and Jayce Taff; her cat, Romeo and granddogs Chloe, Cali and Zeus; special friends, Dr. Jorge Crespo, Rhonda Wilson and Lori Hensley; and many very special nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Anita Kaye Muse, Stephanie Eden and staff for the loving care they provided. Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel Monday, August 26 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with services immediately following. Internment Byron Cemetery. Donations may be made in her name to SICSA.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019