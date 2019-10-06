|
|
FRISBY, Anna Welch Potter 93, of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Spring Hills Middletown. Anna was the youngest child of Roy Buran & Bessie (Gross) Potter. She was born on October 24, 1925, in Letcher County, Kentucky. Anna accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior when she was 16 years old. Soon after, the family moved to Ohio, where Anna graduated from Monroe High School. Starting in high school, she worked at the W. T. Grant company as a sales clerk and office manager until she married her husband, Earl Frisby, on January 31, 1953. They settled in Middletown, Ohio. She sold real estate for several years until she began raising her children. Her love for sales continued; she sold for Stanley Home Products, World Book Encyclopedia, The Watkins Company and Avon. As her children got older she began working for the Middletown School District as a cafeteria cashier. She retired to take care of her aging mother from 1972 to 1981. God has been the top priority in Anna's life. Her father was a minister, and she got to know her future husband, Earl, in a Sunday School class at Franklin Church of God. Anna loved to share the word of the gospel. She was very involved in volunteering in her home churches, the Church at Mayfield and Breiel Boulevard Church of God. She taught Sunday School and Bible School, and served as Superintendent of both. She taught all ages, from young children to seniors. She also led women's Bible studies, participated in a ministry for shut-ins and served on the decoration committee. Although churchwork was a huge part of her life, Anna was also very involved in her children's lives. She was an elementary school room mother, a PTO officer, Cub Scout den mother and Middie Boosters parent. Anna loved her home. She enjoyed being a housewife and mother. Both Anna and her husband liked working on home improvement projects. Their passion was craftworking. Earl was a woodworker and Anna enjoyed crafts, creating a wide variety of items for their home, friends and craft shows. They often designed the piece together; Earl constructed and Anna painted. Anna enjoyed following local and national current events as well as politics. She was a proud American who was grateful for our freedoms and strongly supported the ideals upon which our country was founded. A breast cancer survivor, she volunteered at the Middletown Hospital and Willow Knoll Retirement Community. In addition to her parents and husband, Anna was preceded in death by her son Chester Vaughn Frisby, sister Ila Jean Rudd and brother Olden Rexall Potter. She is survived by her sons Stephen Kent Frisby and Daniel Kirk Frisby, granddaughter Samantha Danielle [Jay] Riestenberg, grandson Andrew Rogers Frisby and her loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 6, 2019