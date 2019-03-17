|
FUGATE, Anna Elizabeth 75, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi passed away March 12, 2019 in her home. She was born May 7, 1943 in Ohio, the daughter of Edith (Humble) and Earl Thomas Thrasher. Anna is survived by four children, Anna (Chet) Hannah of Ocean Springs, MS, Tammy Fugate of Germantown, OH, Duane (Loretta) Fugate of Crossville, TN, and Wendy (Tim) Fleck of Elkhart, IN; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren with one on the way. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Sherry Fugate; brother, Earl Thomas Thrasher, Jr.; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel with Pastor Cornelious "Connie" Hancock officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 1-1:30 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 17, 2019