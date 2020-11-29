GARRETT, Anna L.
Age 94, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at The Hospice of Dayton
. Anna was a member of Living Word Church. She was preceded in death by her
beloved husband of 48 years, William J.D.; parents, Allen & Sarah Flynn; 4 brothers and 9 sisters. Anna is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Donna & Robert Edwards of Tipp City; son & daughter-in-law, Joe & Dayna Garrett of Dayton; 5 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces & nephews; and many other relatives & friends. Graveside service 2 PM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. A Walk Through Visitation will be held on Monday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Attendees must follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. The family expresses a special thank you to Dr. Michael Guy and staff and to the caregivers at The Hospice of Dayton
for all their compassionate care. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton
in
Anna's memory.