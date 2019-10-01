|
HILLMAN, Anna R. Age 74, of West Milton, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Englewood Health and Rehab. She was born April 19, 1945 to the late Homer D. & Eisle M. (Barnes) Weddle in Lebanon, Virginia. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Ballard Weddle, June Weddle, and Paul Weddle. She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband Emerson W. Hillman Jr of West Milton; daughter Jeanie Atchison; grandson Shane Weddle and sisters Pauline King of Lebanon, VA and Nyla Dean of Nickelsville, VA. Anna loved gardening and her flowers. The family will receive friends from 9-11 AM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. Online memories of Anna may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019