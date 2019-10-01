Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna HILLMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna HILLMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna HILLMAN Obituary
HILLMAN, Anna R. Age 74, of West Milton, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Englewood Health and Rehab. She was born April 19, 1945 to the late Homer D. & Eisle M. (Barnes) Weddle in Lebanon, Virginia. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Ballard Weddle, June Weddle, and Paul Weddle. She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband Emerson W. Hillman Jr of West Milton; daughter Jeanie Atchison; grandson Shane Weddle and sisters Pauline King of Lebanon, VA and Nyla Dean of Nickelsville, VA. Anna loved gardening and her flowers. The family will receive friends from 9-11 AM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. Online memories of Anna may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now