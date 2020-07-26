HOLGATE, Anna Lou Age 73, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born the daughter of Bethel & Beatrice (Strickland) Cochran on October 18, 1946, in Auburndale, Florida. Anna is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard J. Holgate; daughter, Rebecca Holgate; sister, Pat Gieger; brothers, David & J.H Cochran. She is survived by her son, Leonard (Deborah) A. Holgate; special nephew, Johnny (Jessica) Geiger; 2 grandchildren, Joey Cockrell & Angel (Jeff) Moore; 3 great-grandchildren, Kiya, Jeffrey, & Alleyia. Anna was a faithful member of Old Dixie Hwy. Baptist Church. Anna was a loving mother, grandmother, & friend. She will be missed by all of those who loved her. Friends may call on Monday, July 27, 2020, from 5PM-7PM at Richards Raff and Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio 45505. Expressions of sympathy may be left at wwwRichardsRaffandDunbar.com
.