1/1
Anna HOLGATE
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOLGATE, Anna Lou Age 73, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born the daughter of Bethel & Beatrice (Strickland) Cochran on October 18, 1946, in Auburndale, Florida. Anna is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard J. Holgate; daughter, Rebecca Holgate; sister, Pat Gieger; brothers, David & J.H Cochran. She is survived by her son, Leonard (Deborah) A. Holgate; special nephew, Johnny (Jessica) Geiger; 2 grandchildren, Joey Cockrell & Angel (Jeff) Moore; 3 great-grandchildren, Kiya, Jeffrey, & Alleyia. Anna was a faithful member of Old Dixie Hwy. Baptist Church. Anna was a loving mother, grandmother, & friend. She will be missed by all of those who loved her. Friends may call on Monday, July 27, 2020, from 5PM-7PM at Richards Raff and Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio 45505. Expressions of sympathy may be left at wwwRichardsRaffandDunbar.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved