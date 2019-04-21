Home

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Ferncliff Cemetery
Anna HUBBARD Obituary
HUBBARD, Anna V. 92 of Springfield passed away April, 18, 2019 in Dayspring Miami Valley. She was born in Paintsville, KY on January 24, 1927, the daughter of Leck and Stella Conley. Anna was a member of Northside Church of God. She was extremely "proud of her Irish/American heritage". Anna was a retired hairdresser of 58 years and considered her patrons her friends; they would drop in for coffee and donuts just to chit chat. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Sheridan and sons Tommy and Larry. Survivors include her children Sharry Daugherty, Carmen (Ken) Powell and Phil (Debbie) Hubbard, Sr.; grandchildren Phil Jr., Jessica Parsons, Byron (Amy) Hubbard, Joe Hubbard, Veronica (Andy) Garber, Denise (Jeff) Barger and Nikki Brodigan, Joe (Aimee) Minton, Ronnie (Jennifer) Williams, Tylor and Matthew Williams, Nichole Tschudi and 25 great grandchildren; very special friend Patty (Donald) Whipp. Services to honor Anna will be Tuesday at 2:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with visitation beginning at 1:00PM. Burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com. Per Anna's wishes she doesn't want you to wear traditional mourning clothes, they represented more sadness to her than fond remembrances.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 21, 2019
