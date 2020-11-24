1/1
Anna HUBBARD
1962 - 2020
HUBBARD, Anna Lynn

Age 58, of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Anna was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 19, 1962, to the late Bige Hubbard and A. B. & Fannie Steeles.

Anna had a smile that was

contagious and known for her sense of humor. Her style was out of this world and she walked to the beat of her own drum. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandbabies. Anna is survived by her children, Tracy (Israel) Vilchis, Beth Bauer, Victoria Hubbard; her dear grandbabies, Ashley (Alan), Brittany, Lily, Michael, Vencen, Izaiah, Zamier, Elijah and Tiffany; her great-grandbabies, Aiden, Adriel, Ariella and Anña; her sisters, Johnie Bauer and Robin Hubbard; and her best friends, Lu & Les Benge and

Debbie. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick

Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at

Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday,

November 27, 2020, from 12:00 NOON to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

Published in Journal-News on Nov. 24, 2020.
