Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Visitation
Saturday, May 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ
1624 County Road
Troy, OH
Service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ (will be livestreamed https://www.facebook.com/rob.lloyd.3323/posts/10215550550268327
1624 County Road
Troy, OH
Anna HUMPHREY Obituary
HUMPHREY, Anna Louise Strickland-Lloyd Departed this life peacefully on May 2, 2020. Her homegoing services will be held 12:00 p.m., Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, 1624 County Rd., in Troy, Ohio, beginning with the walk through at 9:00 AM and the family receiving visitors beginning at 11:00 AM. The service will be live streamed using this url: https://www.facebook.com/rob.lloyd.3323/posts/10215550550268327 Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 8, 2020
