JACKSON (Hounestine), Anna "Anne" 96, born June 2, 1922, Jackson, Ohio, died March 15, 2019 at Kobacker House, Columbus. Preceded in death by beloved husband of 67 years, Jack; parents Jerry and Mary Jane Hounestine; brother Jerry; sister Louise Wolfe. Survived by brother James; daughters Jane O'Shaughnessy (Tommy) and Barbara Gardecki (Rex); granddaughters Annie Casteel and Melissa Waddell (Adam); great grandchildren Jack, Mollie, Meghan and Abigail. Anne was a 1940 graduate of Miamisburg High School. A wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend, her family was the center of her life. After her husband retired, Anne went to work at Elder Beerman department store part-time for 18 years. Even though she was an excellent golfer, playing tennis was her passion. Anne woke up happy every day and brought joy to all who knew her. The family will receive friends Friday, March 29, 4 p.m. First Community Church, Burkhart Chapel, 1320 Cambridge Blvd. Columbus, Ohio 43212. Memorial service 4:30 p.m. Rev. Long presiding. Reception to follow at 5 p.m. in First Community's Brownlee Hall. The family welcomes contributions to Kobacker House in her memory. Kobacker House/OhioHealth Foundation, 180 E. Broad St. Floor 31, Columbus, OH 43215-3707. Arrangements by O'SHAUGHNESSY CO. call 614-221-2311 with questions.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019