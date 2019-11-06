|
JACKSON, Anna J. Age 88, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at The Hospice of Dayton. Anna was a Patient Care Technician retiring from Miami Valley Hospital after 32 years of service and was a member of Prairies Chapel WPAFB. She was preceded in death by beloved husband, Joseph W. Jackson. Anna is survived by her daughters & son-in-law, Claudia & Gary Cordell of Mason, Clairesse Jackson of MD; sons & daughters-in-law, Glenn & Paula Jackson of GA, Raymond & Tracey Jackson of MI, Ivan Jackson of Cincinnati, Eric & Stephanie Jackson of FL; sister, Emma Pelham-Wiley of CA; 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; a niece and nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Funeral service 12 Noon Friday, November 8, 2019 at New Season Ministry, 5711 Shull Road with Rev. Vanetta Bellows officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the New Season Ministry on Friday from 11 AM until service time.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 6, 2019