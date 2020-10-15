1/
Anna JEPSON
1936 - 2020
JEPSON (Tate), Anna Mae "Ann" Anna Mae (Tate) Jepson "Ann", age 84, of Centerville, passed away October 11, 2020. She was born on September 27, 1936, in Pine Flats, PA, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Stanley B. and Anna (Truhan) Tate, Sr. In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her brother, Stanley B. Tate, Jr. She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Bernie E. Jepson; sons, Brett and Kettrick Jepson; numerous extended family and dear friends. Ann received her Master's Degree in Education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She taught elementary school for six years in the greater Cleveland area. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459). Please continue to check the funeral home website for further details. The family request no flowers or contributions. To share a memory of Ann or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
