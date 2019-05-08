JOHNSON, Anna M. "Ann" 85, of Springfield, passed away at Oakwood Village on Sunday morning, May 5, 2019. She was born in Springfield on February 18, 1934, the daughter of the late Clarence and Sarah (Pemberton) Billet. Ann retired from Yellow Springs Instrument Co. following over 30 years of service. She was a devoted member of the Maiden Lane Church of God where she served as Sunday school superintendent and teacher. Survivors include her children, Teresa (Mike) Mabry of Millsboro, Delaware and Rick (Deborah) Johnson of Pawleys Island, South Carolina; grandchildren, Michael "Kenzie" Mabry, Ryan (Nicole) Johnson and Taylor (Brad) Richardson; seven great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Chester "Chuck" Johnson in 2012 and ten siblings. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary