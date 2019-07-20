Home

Anna JONES

Anna JONES Obituary
JONES, Anna Mae Was born in Bullock County, Alabama on July 20, 1930 to the late Jimmy & Arlevia Reynolds. She passed away on July 17, 2019 at the age of 88. Anna is survived by her sons Willie C. Jones (Chom) and Daniel Jones; her sister Sarah Jones; grandchildren Montez C. Jones, William C. Jones and Timothy E. Jones. She is also survived by one great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Monday, July 22, 2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church 711 S. 4th St. Hamilton, OH. with Pastor Devin West, officiating. The family will receive friends from 11am until time of service 12pm. Interment will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.
Published in Journal-News on July 20, 2019
