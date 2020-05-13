|
KEELEY, Anna Mae Our beloved mother, Anna Mae Keeley passed away May 9, 2020. She was born in Decatur County, near Greensburg, IN on November 29, 1923 to Pleasant and Clara Keeley nee Koenigkramer. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Harry Peetz. She is survived by her two loving daughters, Linda Kay Kramer nee Peetz (Jim), and Sheryl Ann Hurrell nee Peetz (Bill). A private family service will take place and Anna will be entombed at Rose Hill Burial Park, in Hamilton, Ohio. Weigel Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in Journal-News on May 13, 2020