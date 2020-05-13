Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA KEELEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA KEELEY


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNA KEELEY Obituary
KEELEY, Anna Mae Our beloved mother, Anna Mae Keeley passed away May 9, 2020. She was born in Decatur County, near Greensburg, IN on November 29, 1923 to Pleasant and Clara Keeley nee Koenigkramer. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Harry Peetz. She is survived by her two loving daughters, Linda Kay Kramer nee Peetz (Jim), and Sheryl Ann Hurrell nee Peetz (Bill). A private family service will take place and Anna will be entombed at Rose Hill Burial Park, in Hamilton, Ohio. Weigel Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in Journal-News on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -