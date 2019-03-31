Home

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE 68134
(402) 391-1664
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE 68134
View Map
Wake
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE 68134
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Our Queen Catholic Church
Omaha, NE
View Map
Anna KLOSTERMAN Obituary
KLOSTERMAN, Anna Rose 11-12-1990 to 03-28-2019 Survived by parents, George and Mary Klosterman; brothers, Matthew (Tracey) Klosterman, Byron (Katie) Klosterman, James Klosterman; numerous nieces and nephews. Services Thurs (4-4-19) 10 AM at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church in Omaha, Ne.. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. |Visitation Wed (4-3-19) 5 to 7 PM with a Wake Service at 7 PM at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St Chapel in Omaha, Ne.. Memorials to Mary Our Queen Church or Mosaic.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019
