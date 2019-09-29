|
|
KRAMER (Ebbers), Anna Freda Age 101, passed away September 23, 2019 at Spring Arbor Assisted Living Center in Leesburg, VA, surrounded by her children. Born April 22, 1918 in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late John Henry and Margaret Josephine (Mulz) Ebbers. Anna was raised in Brooklyn, NY during the depression years, and attended PS182 and Grover Cleveland High School. Later, after completing the Nursing Program at the Blue Ridge Sanatorium in Charlottesville, she became a Registered Nurse, and practiced over forty-five years in New York. She lived in New York and Delaware before moving to Virginia. Anna was a member of Kingswood United Methodist Church in Newark, Delaware and then Harmony United Methodist Church in Hamilton, Virginia. She was involved with many activities and groups in those congregations. Anna was also a member of Eastern Star in New York and in Delaware, where she served as Matron of her local chapter. With her passing, Anna is now reunited with the love of her life, her husband of 62 years, George Kramer, a WWII US Navy veteran, who died April 29, 2007. She is survived by three sons, John Kramer (Bonnie) of Augusta, Maine, Frank Kramer of Hamilton, and Matthew Kramer (Marianne) of Centerville, Ohio; two daughters, Marjorie (Kramer) Diehl (Frank) of Purcellville and Melissa Kramer of Hamilton; eleven grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. Anna greatly loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Photographs of them adorned her walls, and she was a large part of their lives. She also enjoyed the friendship of many in her community. She had a dry sense of humor and was able to poke fun at herself, which allowed for easy interactions with all who met her. Anna was an avid reader with a wide range of interests. She was especially fond of books about history and historical figures. She also enjoyed reading about nature, particularly birds. In her later years she took great joy in watching and learning about the birds which frequented the bird feeders outside her windows, especially her "little friends", the hummingbirds. A memorial service celebrating Anna's life will be scheduled for a later date. The family requests no flowers. Instead, memorial contributions may be sent to the or the National Audubon Society.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019