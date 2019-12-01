|
MAPEL-BANKS, Anna M. 45, of Middletown, died on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born in Hamilton on September 21, 1974. Anna loved her family and will be greatly missed by her husband, Marty "Sonny" Banks; daughter, Grace Bio; mother & stepfather, Rosita & Jeff Gaunt; sister, Crystal (Michael Taulbee) Mapel; and stepbrothers, Steven Gaunt & Ryan (Nicole) Gaunt. She was preceded in death by father, Dale Mapel. Funeral Service will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, with Reverend Don Shepherd officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 1, 2019