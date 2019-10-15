Home

Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
MOONEY, Anna Mary Age 98, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at . She was born on May 20, 1921 in Dayton to the late Bernard and Josephene (Gec'anskaite) Maker. Anna is survived by one son: Davis Owens of FL; one Stepdaughter: Joyce Grant of PA; and one Stepson: Bill Mooney of Dayton, OH. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: John Thomas Mooney; and one son: Tom Owens. Anna was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in 1939. Memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Baird Funeral Home in Troy with Deacon John Carlin officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Byron Cemetery in Fairborn. Friends will be received from 5:00 7:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com "She will be greatly missed by her family."
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 15, 2019
