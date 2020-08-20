1/1
Anna MOORE
1925 - 2020
{ "" }
MOORE, Anna Martha Louise Anna Martha Louise, age 95, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Heartland of Beavercreek. She was born May 1, 1925, in Meridian, Mississippi, to William and Glenna Stanley. She married Ivan Moore in 1946, in Dayton, OH, and he preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Keith (Marla) Moore and Kevin Moore; four grandchildren, Melissa, Kristopher, Brandon and Kyle Moore; four great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Kristian, Madison and Markus; a sister, Barbara (Bob) Dunwoodie; and other family and friends. Anna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ivan; and a son, Danny Moore. She enjoyed volunteering when she wasn't working and loved her family and friends. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff of Heartland of Beavercreek for their loving care towards Anna. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. A graveside burial will take place on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 12:00 Noon at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery, Beavercreek, OH. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 12:00 Noon at the cemetery. To leave a memory of Anna or a message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Burial
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery
AUG
22
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery
