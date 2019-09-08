Home

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Anna MORROW


1936 - 2019
Anna MORROW Obituary
MORROW, Anna Maria "Nannina" Long time resident of Dayton, OH passed away Saturday, August 31st, 2019. She was born on June 7, 1936 in Naples, Italy to the late Pietro and Luongo (Vincenza) Guida. Anna loved to cook and spent most of her time in a kitchen both personally and professionally. She was a longtime employee of Sacksteder's Restaurant, she then went on to work for Elder Beerman Restaurant at Courthouse Plaza until she retired. After retirement she worked part time in the deli department at Kroger on Dorothy Lane for five years. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church until she moved to Glastonbury, CT. In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Otis Morrow; son, Charles Borgerding; sister, Carmella Guida; brothers, Vicenzo Guida, Antonio Guida and Ignazio Guida. She is survived by her daughter, Rose (Dave) Kralic; son, Mike (Patrizia) Borgerding; sister-in-law, Lexie Baughman. In Napoli she is survived by her sisters, Concetta Guida and Caterina Guida; brother, Strato Guida; along with many loving nieces and nephews. She was extremely proud of her grandchildren, Audrey and Ciara Kralic, Matthew, Daniela and AnnaMaria Borgerding, Mario Borgerding and Holly Balabanick. She was also blessed with 5 great-grandchildren that made her smile, Miles, Brady, Brooklyn, Charlize and Joey. She was a feisty Italian lady that loved her family, her birthplace and her longtime home Dayton. Uno animo buono, amato da tutti. L'accolga Iddio ella grandezza della sua misericordia e le preghiere dei buoni l'accompagnino in cielo. Family will greet friends 5-7pm on Friday, September 13 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. A Funeral Service will take place the following day at 11am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 Smithville Rd, Dayton, OH 45420 or take some time with the ones you love and have a good meal and raise a glass to Nannina. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019
