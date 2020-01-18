|
|
MYERS, Anna Ruth A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Anna Ruth Myers, age 76, of Hernando, Florida, will be held at her Florida Home on February 15, 2020. The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of memorial donations to https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Mrs. Myers was born July 19, 1943 in Morgan County, KY, the daughter of Boyd and Chrisine (Nickell) Brown. She died January 10, 2020 in Inverness FL. She worked as a Factory Worker for General Motors, and moved to Hernando, Florida from Hillsboro, Ohio. She was an avid reader, enjoyed making fudge, and watching her grandchildren. Mrs. Myers was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include husband, Dennis Myers of Hernando, FL, son's, Dan (Heidi) Bush of Inverness, FL, Nick (Wendy) Myers of Huington, MD, daughter, Becky (Shane) Harrison of Hernando, FL, Katie Myers of Pasadena, MD. Grandchildren, Emily, Ashton, Johnny, Bradley, Dillon, Evan, Melissa, Alycia, and Erica, Paige. 11, great grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 18, 2020