More Obituaries for Anna NICHOLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna NICHOLS

Anna NICHOLS Obituary
NICHOLS (Foulke), Anna Elizabeth "Tootie" 93, of South Vienna, passed away April 2, 2020 in her home. She was born August 11, 1926 in Springfield, the daughter of Clara (Brown) and Virgil Foulke, Sr. Anna had retired from Community Hospital. She enjoyed making crafts, fishing, and playing euchre. She loved dogs and cats and had a soft spot for taking care of strays. Survivors include one daughter, Sandra (Delbert) Paul of Mechanicsburg; four sons, Steven (Mary) Nichols, William (Debbie) Nichols, Raymond (Christel) Nichols, all of S. Vienna, and Michael (Sandra) Nichols of Donnelsville; daughter-in-law, Debbie Nichols of Springfield; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Virgil Foulke, Jr., Marion McConnaha, Ada Foulke, and Barbara Morris; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her lifelong companion, James Nichols; son, James Nichols, Jr.; two sisters; and her parents. Private services will be held with burial in McConkey Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 5, 2020
