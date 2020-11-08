1/
Anna PERDUE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PERDUE, Anna M.

Age 90 of Dayton, passed away on November 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, Kleon Perdue and her sister, Marilyn Jackson.

She is survived by her two daughters, Jill (Mark) Rosner and Gayle (Brian) Owens; grandchildren, Kelly Edwards, Steven (Michelle) Cowdrey and Chrystal (Charles) Neal; great-grandchildren, Garrett, Wyatt, Haley, Mackenzie, Alyssa, McKenna, Blake and Paxton; beloved nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In memory of Anna, contributions may be made to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3315 Martel Dr., Dayton, 45420.

To share a memory of Anna or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved